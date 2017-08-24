Roku Grows Streaming Device Market Share, Apple TV Loses Out

Streaming device maker Roku has been growing its market share and is now outselling Apple’s Apple TV more than 2:1 in the U.S., according to new data from market research company Parks Associates. In the first quarter of 2017, 37% of all streaming devices owned by U.S. broadband households were made by Roku, according to the company’s new “Reinventing CE: Transforming Devices to Service Platforms” report.

Runner-up in the streaming device race is Amazon with its Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices, which reached a market share of 24% in Q1, up from 16% during the same quarter in 2016. Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter has a market share of 18%, while Apple TV fell to 15%.

Parks Associates senior analyst Glenn Hower attributed much of this to the price gap between these devices, with Apple TV selling for $149 while Roku devices start at around $30. “Higher-priced devices, such as the Apple TV, have not been able to keep up with low-priced and readily available Roku devices, which can be found at Walmart for as low as $29.99,” he said.

Apple introduced the most recent iteration of its Apple TV close to two years ago. The company is expected to announce a new Apple TV with 4K and HDR support as early as next month.

Altogether, a third of U.S. broadband households now own a streaming device, according to Parks estimates. Forty-five percent own a smart TV, and consumers bought some 15.6 million smart speakers in 2016.