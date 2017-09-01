Roku Files for IPO, Plans to Raise $100 Million

Streaming device maker Roku filed for an initial public offering (IPO) Friday afternoon, telling the SEC that it intends to raise as much as $100 million in the process.

Roku’s S-1 filing revealed a few previously undisclosed stats about the company’s business:

Roku generated $199.7 million in revenue during the first half of this year, up 23% from $162.3 million during the same time last year.

59% of that revenue came from the sale of streaming devices, 49% from its “platform business” — ads, licensing, placement in the Roku channel store etc.

This platform biz grew 91% year-over-year.

Net loss during those first six months was $24.2 million.

Roku ended June with 15.1 million active accounts. Those accounts stream an average of 3 hours per day.

Roku’s average revenue per user is $11.22.

During the first half of this year, consumers streamed some 2.9 billion hours of ad-supported content on Roku — an important metric in light of Roku’s growing ad business.

