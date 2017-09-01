Roku Files for IPO, Plans to Raise $100 Million

Streaming device maker Roku filed for an initial public offering (IPO) Friday afternoon, telling the SEC that it intends to raise as much as $100 million in the process.

Roku’s S-1 filing revealed a few previously undisclosed stats about the company’s business:

  • Roku generated  $199.7 million in revenue during the first half of this year, up 23% from $162.3 million during the same time last year.
  • 59% of that revenue came from the sale of streaming devices, 49% from its “platform business” — ads, licensing, placement in the Roku channel store etc.
  • This platform biz grew 91% year-over-year.
  • Net loss during those first six months was $24.2 million.
  • Roku ended June with 15.1 million active accounts. Those accounts stream an average of 3 hours per day.
  • Roku’s average revenue per user is $11.22.
  • During the first half of this year, consumers streamed some 2.9 billion hours of ad-supported content on Roku — an important metric in light of Roku’s growing ad business.

Developing.

  1. Bas says:
    September 1, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    $5-10 Billion market cap. Great move!

