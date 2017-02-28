Roku generated close to $400 million in revenue in 2016 — and not all of this came from hardware sales: The company’s media and licensing business, which includes ad sales on Roku channels as well as the money Roku charges channel operators to get featured on the platform, brought in more that $100 million in revenue last year alone.

The streaming device maker also highlighted a few other metrics in a media release Tuesday, pointing out that the company now has more than 13.4 million active accounts. Those users streamed more than 1 billion hours of music and video in December alone, with streams totaling 9 billion hours in all of 2016.

Roku previously said that its users had streamed 5.5 billion hours of content in 2015. The company didn’t release any revenue numbers for 2015, but estimates had pegged the company’s revenue for that year at $275 million to $300 million.

The company said Tuesday that it “experienced record growth” in 2016, but didn’t offer up any specifics on its absolute revenue growth. Roku CEO Anthony Wood did say that the company’s media and licensing revenue had grown more than 100 percent.

Roku is reportedly in the midst of raising a new $200 million round of funding, which would roughly double the total amount of money raised by the company thus far. In January, Roku revealed that it now has a 13% market share for smart TV sales in the U.S., where it is directly competing with companies like Samsung, LG and Sony.