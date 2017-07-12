Roku Boasts 15 Million Monthly Active Accounts

Streaming device manufacturer Roku has reached another milestone: The company now has more than 15 million monthly active accounts, it announced Wednesday morning.

That’s a growth of 43 percent year-over-year, according to company data. Roku announced that it had reached 13 million monthly active accounts in January.

It’s worth noting that this metric doesn’t really reveal how many streaming devices the company has sold. Any one of these 15 million account holders could theoretically own more than one device. What’s more, it’s likely that there are some Roku devices out there that aren’t being used every single month.

Roku stopped releasing device sales metrics some time ago. That’s in part due to the company’s changing business models: Roku began it business making and selling its own streaming devices, but has more recently also cooperated with TV makers to add its smart TV operating system directly to their TV sets.

Roku users streamed some 7 billion hours of video and audio content in the first half of 2017, the company also announced Wednesday. In all of 2015, Roku users had streamed some 9 billion hours of content.