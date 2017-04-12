“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the second film Disney has released in the 40-year-old sci-fi franchise, easily took the top spot on the national home video sales charts for the week ended April 9.

The film, with a domestic gross of nearly $532 million, cut short the stay at No. 1 of Warner’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the fantasy spinoff of the “Harry Potter” series that had debuted in the top spot the prior week.

“Fantastic Beasts” slipped to No. 2 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart. Nielsen data shows “Beasts” sold just 17% as many copies its second week in stores as the new “Star Wars” film, the second-highest earner in the franchise.

“Moana,” the musical fantasy from Walt Disney Pictures, remained at No. 3 for the third consecutive week.

“Sing,” the computer-animated musical from Universal Pictures about a group of animals that enter a singing contest hosted by a koala seeking to save his theater, slipped two notches to No. 4 on both charts, while DreamWorks’ ”Trolls,” distributed by 20th Century Fox, re-entered the top five its 10th week in stores.

“Office Christmas Party,” a Paramount Pictures comedy starring Jennifer Aniston that made just under $55 million in U.S. theaters, debuted at No. 6 on both charts.

NPD research shows that “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” generated 83% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, on par with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” last year (82.6%). The other new release to make the charts, “Office Christmas Party,” generated 55% of its unit sales from Blu-ray Disc.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Office Christmas Party” debuted at No. 1, sending the Lionsgate Boston Marathon bombing docudrama “Patriots Day” to No. 2, while “Moana” remained at No. 3 for the second consecutive week.

The Sony Pictures sci-fi film “Passengers” slipped two notches to No. 4, bumping ”Trolls” to No. 5.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 4/09/17:

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (new)

2. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

3. Moana

4. Sing

5. Trolls

6. Office Christmas Party (new)

7. Patriots Day

8. Beauty and the Beast: 25th Anniversary Signature Edition

9. Doctor Strange

10. Why Him?

11. Assassin’s Creed

12. Passengers

13. The Secret Life of Pets

14. Hacksaw Ridge

15. A Monster Calls

16. Pinocchio

17. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

18. Planet Earth II

19. PAW Patrol: Pups Save the Bunnies

20. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 4/09/17:

1. Office Christmas Party (new)

2. Patriots Day

3. Moana

4. Passengers

5. Trolls

6. Doctor Strange

7. Jackie

8. Hacksaw Ridge

9. Fences

10. Shut In

