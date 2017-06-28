Rodney Bingenheimer, Formerly of KROQ, to Host New Weekly Show on SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced that veteran DJ Rodney Bingenheimer will host a new weekly music show on SiriusXM’s Little Steven’s Underground Garage channel. It will premiere on Sunday, July, 16 at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, via satellite on channel 21 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Bingenheimer, who curated his longtime radio show “Rodney on the ROQ” for over 40 years, has been known for championing acts like David Bowie, the Sex Pistols, The Ramones, Tom Petty, Blondie, Elvis Costello, Van Halen, The Clash, The Smiths, The Go Go’s, Oasis and more.

The news was first announced on Bingenheimer’s Facebook page.

“I’m so honored to be on the same SiriusXM channel as Little Steven,” said Rodney Bingenheimer. “He has also championed some of the greatest music of our time, both past and future. With both of us now at the same channel we’re gonna keep great music alive. Especially for me, being on at an earlier time, I can have more listeners who don’t have to worry about missing work or school the next day. To be on in Primetime on the East Coast as well is also exciting.”

“Rodney was one of my first calls when I started the channel,” said Steven Van Zandt. “We are honored to have him. This is where he belongs!”

When his new show premieres, Bingenheimer will have been off the air for only five weeks. In announcing his departure from KROQ, he promised: “I may be done with KROQ, but I am not retiring. I hope you continue to join me on that journey.