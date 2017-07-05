Rob Kardashian ‘Revenge Porn’ Allegations a Headache for Instagram, Twitter

A feud between a pair of tabloid stars got so hot Monday that Instagram apparently shut down one of their offending accounts, sending the social-media brawl spilling onto .

Pornographic images passed between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, the couple featured in a number of E! TV programs following his family, were posted online by Kardashian amid a romantic falling out. Hours later, Kardashian claimed that Instagram had shut down his account, an allegation to which reps from the social-media giant declined comment.

With Instagram blocked, Kardashian turned to his own Twitter account, where he continued venting about the relationship and posting pornographic images of Blac Chyna he claimed she provided him. But some of the images were later taken down, though it’s unclear if that was done by Twitter, which declined comment, or Kardashian himself.

Both Twitter and Instagram have policies guiding conduct of its user bases, allowing them to suspend accounts if users don’t adhere to their guidelines. But the companies are facing criticism that they provide an unfiltered platform for objectionable content without the ability to move fast enough to censor harmful material.

But experts are saying Kardashian could be facing criminal prosecution for running afoul of California law targeting revenge porn. The drama played out across tens of millions of followers to the popular social media accounts operated by Kardashian and Blac Chyna, who also extended the battle to Snapchat.