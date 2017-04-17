RSA Films, the production company co-founded by Ridley Scott, is formalizing its virtual reality (VR) work by officially launching a proper division for it: RSA VR is being headed by Jen Dennis, who has been with RSA Films for close to three years as executive producer of branded content and VR.

One of the first projects coming out of RSA VR is a VR experience for Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant,” which the company is producing in cooperation with 20 Century Fox’s new FoxNext innovation unit and Technicolor.

“We have been heavily involved in VR for the past few years, and having a dedicated standalone division underscores our commitment to immersive media in both the brand and entertainment space,” said RSA Films President Jules Daly in a statement.

RSA Films previously worked on “The Martian VR Experience” together with 20th Century Fox and Robert Stromberg’s Virtual Reality Company. “RSA has been a great partner with Fox and a pioneer in virtual reality,” said FoxNext President Salil Mehta.

RSA VR is currently working on “Blackbox,” a VR series it is producing together with EndlessVR, and a VR documentary series that is shot by photographer and director Michael Muller.