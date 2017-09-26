Sony Executive Richard Berger Joins Motion Picture Laboratories as CEO

Motion Picture Laboratories, backed by studios as a research and development venture, has tapped industry veteran Richard Berger as president and chief executive officer.

He replaces Steve Weinstein, who was serving as interim CEO and will leave to spend more time on his entrepreneurship and teaching activities at Stanford and UC Berkeley. Motion Picture Laboratories is also known as MovieLabs.

Berger will lead MovieLabs’ cross-industry initiatives focused on next-generation content platforms and products, automated digital workflows, content security, and digital analytics. He has over 20 years of experience in digital innovation, with more than a decade of experience leading new media and technology efforts at Sony Pictures Entertainment, most recently as senior VP of worldwide digital strategy and advanced platforms. He has worked on emerging digital platforms and formats such as UltraViolet and UHD (4K).

“Rich brings that most unusual blend of qualities — deep technical knowledge coupled with an instinctive commercial understanding of how technology can disrupt and swiftly transform our industry,” said Hanno Basse, MovieLabs board member and 20th Century Fox Film Corp chief technology officer. “His mix of business and technical savvy will provide strong direction to MovieLabs as it drives new technology solutions that will change how the industry delivers and protects its content.”

Berger will report to the MovieLabs board of directors and will be based out of a new MovieLabs office in Los Angeles.

“I have been fortunate to collaborate with the technologists at MovieLabs on many key industry initiatives,” Berger said. “That includes the introduction of UltraViolet, the advancement of HDR and UHD, enhanced content protection, and standards for automated digital workflows such as delivery of next-generation extras to consumers. MovieLabs has proven an invaluable source of technical excellence and leadership for our industry, and I look forward to shaping more innovation initiatives in the coming years.”

MovieLabs is a non-profit technology research lab jointly run by Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal City Studios LLLP, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.