‘Rhett & Link’s Buddy System’ Renewed for Season 2 at YouTube Red

YouTube talk-show duo Rhett & Link will bring their musical comedy series, “Rhett & Link’s Buddy System,” back for a second season exclusively on YouTube Red.

The series features Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal — who’ve been best friends since the first grade — playing fictionalized versions of themselves. In the first season, they embarked on an adventure to save their wildly popular YouTube channel, Good Mythical Morning, from the clutches of their evil co-ex-girlfriend.

The second season pf “Rhett & Link’s Buddy System,” produced by their Mythical Entertainment banner, is set to begin shooting in the summer of 2017. It will debut on YouTube Red later in the year.

Since its debut in October 2016, the first episode of “Buddy System” has generated more than 7.5 million views. This March, the show ranked as the No. 1 most “in-demand” digital series as measured by Parrot Analytics, ahead of originals from Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

The second season of “Rhett & Link’s Buddy System,” created by Rhett & Link and executive produced by Stevie Wynne Levine, welcomes showrunners Michael Jamin and Sivert Glarum (“Maron,” “King of The Hill”) and director Steve Pink (“Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Children’s Hospital”). Mythical Entertainment will produce in association with Kids At Play and YouTube Red Originals.

“Rhett and Link have built an incredible fan base on YouTube, and the audience has been clamoring for more of their unique brand of comedy,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content.

Rhett said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing back ‘Buddy System’ for a second season and to delve further into the Mythical world we created in our debut season.” Added Link: “Fans can expect to see more new original music, more absurdist, fantastical humor and a whole new cast of characters in this second go-round.”

Rhett & Link also are producing a long-form, enhanced version of their daily talk show, “Good Mythical Morning,” as an ad-supported original for YouTube.

YouTube Red, which costs $9.99 monthly, provides ad-free access to YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Gaming. Members also get exclusive access to new original series and movies from top YouTube creators. YouTube Red is currently available in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, with additional international expansion slated for the coming year.

Rhett & Link first got started on YouTube back in 2006. Their daily talk show, “Good Mythical Morning,” along with their other channels have a combined social following of over 20 million people with over 4 billion total views.