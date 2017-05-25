‘Resident Evil,’ ‘xXx’ Sequels Take Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts

Two new releases, both sequels, snagged the two top spots on the national home video sales charts for the week ended May 21.

Sony Pictures’ “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” the sixth film in the movie series based on the survival horror video game franchise, topped the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, despite a box office of less than $27 million.

Paramount’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” the third installment in the action series, debuted at No. 1 on NPD VideoScan’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

On the overall disc sales chart, “Xander Cage” bowed at No. 2, with 93% as many total unit sales as “The Final Chapter,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Blu-ray Disc chart. NPD data shows that “The Final Chapter” generated 53% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 58% for “Xander Cage.”

The previous week’s top seller, the erotic drama “Fifty Shades Darker,” slipped to No. 3 on both charts.

On the overall disc sales chart, Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Purpose” slipped to No. 4 from No. 2 the prior week, while Walt Disney’s “Moana” rounded out the top 5, moving a notch back up the chart from the previous week.

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, Walt Disney’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” remained at No. 4, with the No. 5 spot going to “Moana.”

One other new release, a theatrical underperformer panned by critics, made the NPD top 20 for the week. Universal Pictures’ “The Space Between Us,” a story about a teenage boy born on Mars who travels to Earth, bowed at No. 12 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 11 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Meanwhile, excitement about Warner Bros.’ upcoming theatrical release of “Wonder Woman” sent the 2009 direct-to-video animated “Wonder Woman” – cleverly repackaged and reissued by Warner as “Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition” – back up the charts, to No. 13 on the overall disc chart and No. 12 on the Blu-ray disc chart.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” debuted at No. 2, with two Universal Pictures films that have just come off their month-long holdbacks from Redbox, “Split” and “Sleepless,” moving up to No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Hidden Figures,” the previous week’s top rental, slipped to No. 4, while another Fox release, “Why Him?,” finished at No. 5, down from No. 2 the previous week and No. 1 the week before that.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 5/21/17:

1. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (new)

2. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (new)

3. Fifty Shades Darker

4. A Dog’s Purpose

5. Moana

6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

7. La La Land

8. Sing

9. Hidden Figures

10. Underworld: Blood Wars

11. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

12. The Space Between Us (new)

13. Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition

14. Trolls

15. Split

16. Hacksaw Ridge

17. Alien Anthology

18. Guardians of the Galaxy

19. Doctor Strange

20. Assassins Creed

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 5/21/17:

1. Split

2. xXx: Return of Xander Cage (new)

3. Sleepless

4. Hidden Figures

5. Why Him?

6. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

7. Sing

8. Gold

9. The Bye Bye Man

10. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (new)

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.