Reed MIDEM eSports Events Look to Bring Industry Leaders Under One Roof

Reed MIDEM’s newly launched eSports BAR event aims to bring together leaders and executives of eSports organisations, brands, agencies and media face-to-face to define their eSports strategy and negotiate sponsorship, broadcasting, content or licensing deals.

The first event was held in Cannes from Feb. 15-17, with the next event scheduled for Miami Beach from Sept. 18-20. An expanded event is currently planned for Cannes in 2018. The Miami event will draw eSports professionals from the United States, Latin America, and Canada, but participants from over 20 countries are also expected to attend.

The first event was sold out and achieved a 96% satisfaction rating, according to data provided by Reed MIDEM. To provide the most productive business-to-business eSports matchmaking experience possible, the events are supported by an advisory team of leading eSports professionals, which includes: Matthieu Dallon, eSport strategy director for Webedia and president of France eSports; Sidney Kim, CEO of Rox Tigers and ROX Orcas OverWatch Team; Ralf Reichert, CEO of ESL; Mike Sepso, senior vice president of Activision Blizzard; Stuart Saw, Twitch’s director of eSports strategy; Wouter Sleijffers, CEO of Fnatic; Arnd Benninghoff, executive vice president of MTG and CEO of MTGx Ventures; and Todd Sitrin, senior vice president and general manager of competitive gaming for EA.

Part of Reed Exhibitions, a leader in exhibition and conference organization, Reed MIDEM has extensive expertise in serving complex rights markets through international professional markets such as MIPCOM, MIPTV or MIDEM. eSports BAR is an invitation only event, with around 100 industry professionals invited. Aside from the business insights sessions and a full program of networking events, it is centered around the 1-to-1 summit, offering leading executives a full slate of guaranteed pre-scheduled meetings on site.