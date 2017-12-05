Reddit Teams Up With WBUR For New ‘Endless Thread’ Podcast

Reddit has teamed up with Boston’s public radio station WBUR to turn some of the site’s best stories into a new weekly podcast. Dubbed “Endless Stream,” the podcast is supposed to give intriguing Reddit stories a bigger audience while also highlighting them to Reddit users as well.

“Reddit is home to the most engaging and authentic content on the Internet; and similarly, we felt it was important to partner with best-in-class storytellers to do that content justice,” said Reddit’s creative development manager Michael Pope in an email to Variety. “There is so much room to tell these stories in audio form, and having WBUR’s voice, production prowess and editorial decision-making was crucial to ensuring the episodes have mass appeal.”

"Endless Thread" Promo Video

The show will launch on January 12, with weekly releases planned for every subsequent Friday. On this Tuesday, WBUR’s team behind the podcast will participate in one of Reddit’s crowd-sourced “Ask Me Anything” interviews to preview “Endless Thread.”

Weekly programming will make it possible to respond quickly to breaking news and recent developments on Reddit, said WBUR’s Ben Brock Johnson, who will be hosting the show. “We’re excited to turn around episodes that are relevant to the current Reddit conversation.”

“At the same time, much of the top content on Reddit plays out over a longer period,” he added. “So we also plan to go in-depth, tackle topics that are in the ether and bring stories and voices to our listeners that aren’t heard anywhere else.”

This isn’t Reddit’s first stab at bringing some of its users’ stories to a wider audience. The company launched a digital magazine with he same goal called Upvoted in late 2015, but shuttered it just a few months later. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman recently said that the company quickly realized that it wasn’t good at producing media. “That’s just really not in our DNA,” he said at a recent industry event.

At the time, Huffman also hinted at upcoming partnerships with media organizations. This week, Pope said that Reddit would be open to similar partnerships with others. “We’re open to exploring opportunities that responsibly highlight the diverse content found within the Reddit community, while considering the needs and feelings of our community,” he said.