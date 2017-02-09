Ray Super Remote, a device once heralded as the remote control for the internet generation, is no more: Ray Enterprises, maker of the touch-screen-equipped universal remote control, quietly shut down in December, Variety has learned from multiple sources.

Ray’s website is still up and running, but the company’s employees were let go in mid-December. The device is currently out of stock on Amazon.com, and Best Buy’s website lists it as “no longer available.”

There’s no word on how long remotes sold to customers will continue to be supported. An email sent to Ray’s PR department was returned as undeliverable; company CEO David Skokna didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Ray Enterprises officially unveiled its Ray Super Remote at an industry event two years ago this month. The device featured a 4.8-inch touch screen that offered direct access to apps controlling devices like cable boxes, TVs, Roku streaming boxes, and more.

Ray also came with an integrated programming guide that was supposed to be personalized over time, and the company promised to add support for internet-connected appliances as well. The company had also struck a partnership with Dish to allow for a direct integration with the TV service provider’s Hopper DVR.

Ray Enterprises originally aimed to sell the remote control for $200 — already a steep price for a device that doesn’t do that much more than a modern smart phone equipped with the right apps. But when it shipped in November of 2015, the price was raised to $250.

Ray Enterprises was founded by Skokna, who previously founded the digital agency Huge. Part of the founding team was also Hans Deutmeyer, the former head of HBO Go. The company was primarily funded by Skokna himself, according to a source, but ran out of money last year. At that point, it was unable to raise any additional outside funding to keep the lights on.