It was the tweet that sent reporters (and really, anyone who follows politics) into a tizzy: Rachel Maddow has Trump’s tax returns, and she’s revealing them on MSNBC tonight.

The downside is that the host didn’t give the public a ton of time to get in front of a TV, so you may have to watch from your computer. There are a couple of ways to do this, but you’ll need a cable subscription.

MSNBC provides a live stream of its programming via MSNBC.com/now, which is free if you enter your cable log in information when prompted. No download is needed for the desktop live stream.

If all you’ve got is your smartphone, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered there, too. MSNBC’s iOS app also provides a live stream of its content. The app is free to download, but in order to access the live stream, you will also need your cable log in information.

One option if you don’t have a cable subscription is Sling. The streaming service added MSNBC to its Sling Blue Extra Pack last year, and first-timers can sign up for a free seven-day trial just to watch all the political drama unfold.

If you are near a TV, the action kicks off at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET live on MSNBC.