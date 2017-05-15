Celebrities Pay Tribute to Prolific Actor Powers Boothe

Hollywood is still reeling from the sudden death of Emmy-winning actor Powers Boothe, who died in his sleep Sunday morning. He was 68.
Beau Bridges first broke the sad news on Twitter over the weekend, and Boothe’s celebrity peers are still using social media to remember the “Deadwood,” “24,” and “Sin City” star. Boothe’s “Nashville” cast seemed to take the news hardest as a whole, seeing as he portrayed main character Rayna Jaymes’ father for the first two seasons of the show. Connie Britton, Sam Palladio, and Clare Bowen each honored their former co-star with Twitter tributes.
Britton said she was “so grateful to work with him.”
Palladio described him as a “talented, kind and inspiring man.”
Charles Esten even shared a video of Boothe comically performing “Honky Tonk Man” at the Season 1 wrap party on Instagram.
At the end of a Nashville Season One party, when the great Powers Boothe started to sing "Honky Tonk Man" on @theryman Auditorium stage, I grabbed my phone as fast as I could. So glad I did. This is how I will remember this kind and charismatic man I was thrilled and honored to work with. I was a huge fan when we met. I became even more of one as, through his warmth and generosity, I got to know him a little better. What I'll remember most was his deep bond with, and his obvious love for, his wonderful wife and college sweetheart, Pamela. It's her that he's singing to in this clip. My heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to her and to their family. Rest In Peace, Powers. With your singular presence, you elevated every project you were ever a part of – most definitely including ours. We were blessed to have you in, and on, Nashville.
Celebrities like Lea Thompson, Gary Sinise, Josh Gad, and Norm Macdonald continued to share memories of Boothe into Monday afternoon.
According to reps, there will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.
He is survived by his wife and two children.