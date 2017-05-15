Celebrities Pay Tribute to Prolific Actor Powers Boothe

Hollywood is still reeling from the sudden death of Emmy-winning actor Powers Boothe, who died in his sleep Sunday morning. He was 68.

Beau Bridges first broke the sad news on over the weekend, and Boothe’s celebrity peers are still using social media to remember the “Deadwood,” “24,” and “Sin City” star. Boothe’s “Nashville” cast seemed to take the news hardest as a whole, seeing as he portrayed main character Rayna Jaymes’ father for the first two seasons of the show. Connie Britton, Sam Palladio, and Clare Bowen each honored their former co-star with Twitter tributes.

Britton said she was “so grateful to work with him.”

So so sad to hear of the death of Powers Boothe. What a legend, what a class act. So grateful to work with him.#Nashville #LamarWyattForever — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) May 15, 2017

Palladio described him as a “talented, kind and inspiring man.”

Truly shocked by the news that Powers Boothe has passed away. Such a talented, kind and inspiring man. A true gentleman and a friend. — Sam Palladio (@SamPalladio) May 15, 2017

Godspeed, Powers. I'll never forget the sight of you and beautiful Pamela, two stepping on the Ryman stage that day. 💛 — Clare Bowen (@clarembee) May 15, 2017

Charles Esten even shared a video of Boothe comically performing “Honky Tonk Man” at the Season 1 wrap party on Instagram.

Celebrities like Lea Thompson, Gary Sinise, Josh Gad, and Norm Macdonald continued to share memories of Boothe into Monday afternoon.

Lost a pal yesterday. Powers Boothe was a wonderful actor, person & friend. Rest in Peace brother. I will miss you. https://t.co/pFbCaNDRj0 — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) May 15, 2017

#powersboothe and #bradgrey – very sad two days in Tinseltown. RIP to both greats — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 15, 2017

RIP #PowersBoothe. This is when I knew him. A formidable opponent, baseball lover, poser hater. Give em hell, Powers. pic.twitter.com/hsvE9BJcCz — Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) May 15, 2017

"I'd take that deal in crawfish, then drill that old Devil in the ass." " Let's get gone, let's get gone": RIP Powers Boothe — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) May 15, 2017

According to reps, there will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

He is survived by his wife and two children.