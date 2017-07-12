‘Power Rangers’ Stays Top-Selling Disc for Second Week

Lionsgate’s “Saban’s Power Rangers,” which earned more than $85 million in U.S. theaters, remained the top-selling disc for the second consecutive week, according to the NPD VideoScan sales figures for the week that ended July 9.

But in its second week of release, the third theatrical feature film based on the TV superhero series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” ceded the No. 1 spot on NPD VideoScan’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart to Walt Disney Studios’ live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” finishing the week in second place.

“Beauty and the Beast” had been No. 2 on both the Blu-ray Disc chart and NPD VideoScan’s overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, the previous week. Released June 6, the film debuted at No. 1 on both charts and has regained the top spot on several occasions.

Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” and Warner’s “The LEGO Batman Movie” remained at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on both charts.

Universal Pictures’ “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” a drama based on the true story about a Warsaw Zoo keeper and his wife who saved hundreds of animals, and people, during the 1939 invasion by German troops, debuted at No. 5 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 6 on the Blu-ray Disc chart, a notch behind 20 Century Fox’s “Logan.”

“The Zookeeper’s Wife,” which despite rave reviews earned less than $18 million at the U.S. box office, generated 42% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, NPD data shows.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, Warner’s “CHIPS” shot up to No. 1 now that its new, shorter holdback from Redbox is over, while “Logan” moved back up a notch to No. 2.

The previous week’s top rental, “Saban’s Power Rangers,” slipped to No. 3, a week after it debuted at No. 1.

Rounding out the top five on the rental chart were Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” at No. 4 and the Universal Pictures horror film “Get Out” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 7/9/17:

1. Saban’s Power Rangers

2. Beauty and the Beast

3. John Wick: Chapter 2

4. The LEGO Batman Movie

5. The Zookeeper’s Wife (new)

6. Logan

7. CHIPS

8. The Shack

9. Moana

10. Life

11. Sing

12. John Wick

13. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

14. Hacksaw Ridge

15. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

16. Hidden Figures

17. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

18. Bambi

19. Fifty Shades Darker

20. The Great Wall

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 7/9/17:

1. CHiPs

2. Logan

3. Saban’s Power Rangers

4. John Wick: Chapter 2

5. Get Out

6. The LEGO Batman Movie

7. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

8. Fist Fight

9. Life

10. A Cure for Wellness

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.

