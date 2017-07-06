‘Power Rangers’ Debuts Atop Home-Video Charts

“Saban’s Power Rangers,” the third theatrical feature film based on the TV superhero series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” debuted at No. 1 on all three home video charts the week ended July 2, giving Lionsgate yet another triple-play victory in the DVD and Blu-ray Disc arena.

The big-budget reboot, which earned more than $85 million in U.S. theaters, was the week’s top seller and rental, bowing at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales; NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart; and Home Media Magazine’s video rental chart.

On the two sales charts, Walt Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” moved back into the No. 2 position after reappearing in the top spot the previous week.

Another Lionsgate release, “John Wick: Chapter 2,” came in at No. 3, also on both charts. The film had occupied the same position the prior week on the overall disc chart, but was No. 2 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Rounding out the top five were “The LEGO Batman Movie,” from Warner, at No. 4, and “CHIPs,” also from Warner, bowing at No. 5. An action comedy based on the 1977-1983 TV series of the same name, “CHIPs” was a theatrical underperformer, earning less than $20 million in U.S. theaters.

“Life,” a science-fiction horror film from Sony Pictures that had debuted at No. 2 on the overall disc sales chart (and No. 4 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart) the prior week, slipped to No. 7 on both charts.

“Power Rangers” generated 65% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, NPD data shows, compared to 45% for “CHIPs.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Life” shot to No. 2 its second week of release, after having bowed at No. 8 the prior week.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan,” the prior week’s top rental, slipped to No. 3.

Rounding out the top five on the rental chart were “The LEGO Batman Movie” at No. 4 (down from No. 2) and “Beauty and the Beast,” unchanged at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 7/02/17:

1. Saban’s Power Rangers (new)

2. Beauty and the Beast

3. John Wick: Chapter 2

4. The LEGO Batman Movie

5. CHIPs (new)

6. Logan

7. Life

8. The Shack

9. Moana

10. Sing

11. John Wick

12. Bambi

13. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

14. Fifty Shades Darker

15. Hidden Figures

16. T2: Trainspotting (new)

17. Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions (new)

18. Hacksaw Ridge

19. The Belko Experiment (new)

20. The Great Wall

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 7/02/17:

1. Saban’s Power Rangers (new)

2. Life

3. Logan

4. The LEGO Batman Movie

5. Beauty and the Beast

6. Get Out

7. John Wick: Chapter 2

8. Fist Fight

9. Before I Fall

10. A Dog’s Purpose

