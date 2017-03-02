Mashable has hired Polly Auritt, formerly VP of programming at Fullscreen, as head of programming and development for Mashable Studios.

In the newly created position, Auritt will oversee the long-form content team for Mashable Studios across multiple platforms, including social media, over-the-top services and TV. Based in Los Angeles, she starts next week and reports to Mashable Studios president Eric Korsh.

“Polly will bring leadership and on-the-ground experience to an important and fast-growing area of Mashable,” Korsh said in a statement, calling her “innovative, creative and aggressive.”

Auritt will work with Mashable’s product team to use the company’s Velocity predictive-analytics data suite to help steer decisions about productions to greenlight. Mashable Studios has production partnerships with NBCUniversal’s Bravo and Nat Geo Wild, among others.

At Fullscreen, Auritt ran a slate of scripted and unscripted originals including Bret Easton Ellis’ “The Deleted,” Paul Scheer’s “Filthy Preppy Teen$,” Fine Bros. Entertainment’s “Celebs React,” and “Jack & Dean of All Trades.” Prior to joining Fullscreen in 2015, she was VP of scripted series development at MTV where she worked with partners including Blumhouse Productions, Dimension Films and Jon Favreau.

New York-based Mashable’s investors include Turner, which led a $15 million funding round last year, Time Warner Investments, Updata Partners and R&R Venture Partners, a fund created by Dick Parsons and Ronald Lauder.