Kid-Media Startup Pocket.watch Hires Stone Newman as Chief Revenue Officer

Stone Newman — a former top exec at Genius Brands International — has joined Pocket.watch, a digital-media startup aiming to cater to tykes aged 2-11, as chief revenue officer.

In the role, Newman will oversee all of Pocket.watch’s revenue-generating activities. Initially he will focus on licensing and merchandising, sponsorships and brand integrations for Pocket.watch’s owned-and-operated YouTube channels and creator partners, along with global sales of premium content to TV networks and streaming services.

Most recently, Newman was Genius Brands’ president of global consumer products licensing, worldwide content sales and marketing. He helped Genius Brands secure its first content sales to Nickelodeon and Netflix, as well as a worldwide master toy deal with Mattel’s Fisher Price. In addition, he was producer and co-creator of YouTube tween brand SpacePop.

Prior to joining Genius Brands in 2014, Newman was founder of boutique licensing agency Art + Science International. Before that, he founded Sababa Toys, building it into a $30 million toy and game manufacturer with products distributed in more than 50,000 retail stores. He also worked in marketing and licensing at Hasbro Toys.

“Stone is what I would call a mythical CRO, an executive who can do it all from merchandising, to content sales, to cultivating sponsorship opportunities,” Chris M. Williams, founder and CEO of Pocket.watch, said in a statement. “He combines the right mix of big-company experience, with a roll-up-your-sleeves startup attitude, to help us achieve our goals during this explosive stage in our business.”

Newman quipped, “I never thought I’d say this, but being a father of toddler twin girls and a seven-and-a-half-year-old son, I can’t wait to bring my new work home to my kids.”

So far, Pocket.watch — which just launched earlier this spring — has announced its first YouTube partner, HobbyKidsTV, and a partnership with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson to develop and produce a premium live-action kids’ sketch comedy show called “Pocket.watch presents Skoogle.”

Pocket.watch was founded by Williams, former chief audience officer at Maker Studios and GM of Disney Online Originals. The company has raised $6 million from investors including Allen DeBevoise’s Third Wave Digital, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, film producer Jon Landau, UTA, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Downey Ventures.