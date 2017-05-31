Pluto TV Inks Deal With Gravitas for Streaming Rights to 2,000-Plus Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

Pluto TV, a video-streaming service stocked with free premium content, has secured a deal with Gravitas Ventures for access to the indie film distributor’s entire catalog of more than 2,000 titles.

Under the terms of the pact, Pluto TV is launching a dedicated “Gravitas Movies” channel on the service, adding to its 100-plus channels that stream content in a TV-like linear feed. Pluto TV, which is available only in the U.S., has rights to Gravitas Ventures’ catalog that comprises a total of 5,000 hours of programming. Content includes documentaries and feature films such as comedies, dramas, and horror films.

Some of the Gravitas titles to be available on Pluto TV are: music documentary “Sound City,” featuring Dave Grohl (pictured above), Tom Petty, Mick Fleetwood, Rivers Cuomo and Trent Reznor; Cassie Jaye’s “The Red Pill,” about the men’s rights movement; comedy-horror movie “Hell Baby,” starring Rob Codry and Leslie Bibb; crime drama “Perfect Sisters,” starring Abigail Breslin and Mira Sorvino; and documentary “The Secret” based on the controversial self-help book of the same name by Rhonda Byrne.

Pluto TV’s efforts “to be more competitive in the streaming TV market have established them as a leader in the space and we look forward to building this new relationship,” said Laura Florence, Gravitas’ VP of sales and marketing.

The Gravitas deal comes after Pluto TV signed licensing deals with Lionsgate, MGM and Warner Bros. for library-title movies and TV series. Other Pluto TV content partners include CNN’s Great Big Story, Hearst Entertainment, The Orchard, Defy Media, Warner Bros.’ Machinima, Studio71, Tastemade, FremantleMedia, Endemol Shine International, Yahoo, CNBC, Cheddar and Mashable.

And earlier this month, the startup added an on-demand viewing capability to augment its original linear-streaming model. While Pluto TV is currently a free, ad-supported service, the company may at some point move to a hybrid business model with a subscription option (like Spotify).

Gravitas Movies is on channel 721 on Pluto.tv, which is available free on mobile, web, and connected-TV devices including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, PlayStation and Xbox.

Investors in L.A.-based Pluto TV include by USVP, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sky, UTA, Luminari Capital, Chicago Ventures, and Pritzker Group.

