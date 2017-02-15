Peter Berg, known for directing big-screen fare like “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day” and cult TV show “Friday Night Lights,” is making his very-small-screen directorial debut.

Berg’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” about three top American high-school football quarterbacks who aspire to someday make it to the NFL, is now available to stream on Verizon’s Go90 mobile video service. The first episode of the 10-part docu-series premieres Wednesday, with new installments to be released weekly. The series is produced by Complex Networks, the digital-media joint venture of Verizon and Hearst.

“This is most certainly a passion project for me and everyone involved in ‘QB1,’” Berg said in a statement. “It’s intimate and soulful and takes us deep inside the hearts and minds of these young men who are faced with an unknown future – one that is filled with anticipation, anxiety, excitement and fear.”

Verizon continues to invest millions in original programming for Go90, despite evidence of low viewership. Earlier this week, Go90 announced a two-season renewal of “Relationship Status,” the millennial social-media drama produced by StyleHaul and starring and executive produced by Milo Ventimiglia.

“QB1” profiles three teen QBs: Jake Fromm, from Warner Robins, Ga.; Tayvon Bowers, from Harrisburg, Pa.; and Tate Martell, from Las Vegas (pictured above). Each has committed to an NCAA Division I Football program, and the series follows them in final year of high school as they prepare to leave behind the families, friends and teams.

“QB1” is executive produced by Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll and Steve Clarkson with Peter Richardson as co-executive producer for Film 45; and Justin Killion and Corey Moss for Complex Networks.

Other Complex Networks original series on Go90 include “Thanksgiving,” created by Dan Powell and Bethany Hall and starring Chris Elliott and Amy Sedaris; “Embeds,” a political comedy from Fox News Channel’s Megyn Kelly and Michael De Luca; “Top Grier,” starring internet star Hayes Grier; and “Drive Share,” created by and starring Paul Scheer and Rob Huebell.

Watch the trailer for “QB1”: