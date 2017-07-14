Patrick Drahi’s Altice Buys Portugal’s Media Capital

Giving Altice, already owner of Portugal’s largest telco, total control of its biggest media company, deal still has to clear competition authorities

Continuing its acquisitions spree, but this time in Europe, Patrick Drahi’s Altice N.V. announced Friday it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the 94.7% of Media Capital, Portugal’s biggest media company held by Spanish media group Prisa.

Media Capital’s assets take in the country’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster, TVI, and its largest content producer, Plural Entertainment.

The acquisition values Media Capital at €440 million ($503 million), subject to debt and working capital adjustments, Altice said in a press statement Friday.

The purchase is a clear drive towards broadband-TV convergence, the gameplay pursued by Drahi (pictured) in the U.S. and France. In Portugal, Altice already owns Portugal Telecom, the country’s biggest operator.

“The acquisition of Media Capital forms part of Altice’s global convergence strategy and follows its path in France, the United States and Israel,” Altice said.

As Media Capital’s owner, Altice will now “invest into digital expansion,” “launch new, innovative services,” “accelerate investments into Portuguese content,” and “use Plural as the global content production hub,” Altice announced, promising “more choice focused on local production and formats.”

The deal still has to gain regulatory approval.

For Michel Combes. Altice CEO, the deal is “a unique opportunity to invest more capital in a market which has been our home for many years.”

He added: “We want to capture the many growth opportunities Media Capital offers not just in Portugal but also internationally based on an ambitious agenda focused on more digital, more content and more innovation.”

