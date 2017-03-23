The musical fantasy “Moana,” the latest animated feature from Walt Disney Pictures, remained at No. 1 on both national home video sales charts its second week in stores, outselling three new releases that all debuted in the top 10.

“Passengers,” from Sony Pictures, debuted at No. 2 the week ending March 19 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

The science-fiction thriller, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, and Laurence Fishburne, is about two people who wake up 90 years too early from an induced hibernation on board a spaceship enroute to a new planet. The film earned nearly $97 million in U.S. theaters.

Another new release, Paramount’s “Fences,” debuted at No. 3 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 4 on the Blu-ray Disc chart. With a domestic box office gross of just under $52 million, “Fences” is a drama about an African-American father trying to raise a family in the 1950s while battling all sorts of inner demons.

The Marvel superhero film “Doctor Strange,” from Disney, slipped to No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart (and No. 3 on the Blu-ray Disc chart) from No. 2 the previous week and No. 1 the week before that.

Rounding out the top five on both chart is DreamWorks’ “Trolls,” distributed by 20th Century Fox.

A third new release, Warner’s “Collateral Beauty,” about a man who copes with his daughter’s death by writing letters to time, death and love, rode its $31 million box office gross to a No. 8 debut on both charts.

NPD research shows that “Passengers” generated 46% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 39% for “Fences” and 36% for “Collateral Beauty.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Moana” debuted at No. 1, a week after it bowed in the top spot on the national home video sales charts. “Trolls” and “Doctor Strange” each slipped a notch to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Lionsgate’s “Solace” debuted at No. 4, with “Hacksaw Ridge,” also from Lionsgate, dropping to No. 5 from No. 3 the previous week.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/19/17:

1. Moana

2. Passengers (new)

3. Fences (new)

4. Doctor Strange

5. Trolls

6. Passengers/After Earth (new, Walmart exclusive)

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. Collateral Beauty (new)

9. PAW Patrol: Pups Save the Bunnies

10. Beauty and the Beast: 25th Anniversary Signature Edition

11. Arrival

12. Solace (new)

13. The Secret Life of Pets

14. John Wick

15. Moonlight

16. Deepwater Horizon

17. Suicide Squad

18. Allied

19. Monster House

20. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 3/19/17:

1. Moana (new)

2. Trolls

3. Doctor Strange

4. Solace (new)

5. Hacksaw Ridge

6. Fences (new)

7. Masterminds

8. Arrival

9. The Edge of Seventeen

10. The Accountant

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.