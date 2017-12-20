Paramount Partners With Bigscreen for ‘Top Gun’ Virtual Reality Showings

Bigscreen and Paramount Home Media Distribution are partnering on free virtual-reality showings of the iconic action movie “Top Gun” in 3D in Bigscreen’s VR software.

Beginning at 6 p.m. EST on Dec. 29, fans can enter Bigscreen’s virtual theater lobby and meet friends before entering the cinemas to watch a screening of “Top Gun” in 3D. The film will be shown at regular intervals for a 24-hour period.

Bigscreen touts its software as being able to make users feel as if they are in a physical movie theater, watching movies on a giant screen with immersive sound and lighting. Bigscreen also offers a social experience through voice chat and avatars — aimed at allowing users in different locations to feel as if they are sitting next to their friends watching movies or TV shows.

“This is an innovative way to bring the immersive and social movie theater experience into the comfort of the home,” said Darshan Shankar, CEO and founder of Bigscreen.

Bob Buchi, Paramount’s president of worldwide home media distribution, said in a statement, “Bigscreen’s virtual reality platform offers a new way for fans to experience films in their homes. We’re excited to be a part of this experiment using cutting-edge technology to give fans a new entertainment option.”

The event is only available to people in the United States and requires a VR headset along with a Windows 10 personal computer. Users can view “Top Gun” for free by downloading Bigscreen’s free application from the Oculus Store, Steam Store, or the Microsoft Store.

The 1986 military action drama was directed by Tony Scott, and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer for Paramount Pictures. The film starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt.