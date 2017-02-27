Social media lit up Sunday night after the major gaffe during the 89th Academy Awards, when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the winner of best picture — when in fact, “Moonlight” had taken the trophy.

The mix-up was the most-social moment from ABC’s Oscars telecast, topping activity on both and worldwide.

On Twitter, No. 2 most-social moment was when host Jimmy Kimmel trolled President Trump live on stage with a tweet asking, “Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?” White House press secretary Sean Spicer had previously said Trump would likely not watch the Oscars. As of Monday at 8 a.m. PT, Kimmel’s tweet had been retweeted 245,000 times and liked 482,000 times.

Twitter said the other top moments from the Oscars were Viola Davis winning supporting actress for “Fences” followed by Emma Stone’s best actress win “La La Land.”

On Facebook, following the best-picture screw-up, the top moments from Sunday night were: Kimmel’s opening monologue; when Gael García Bernal, who in presenting the award for best animated feature film said, “As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us”; Kimmel’s gag surprising tour-bus fans inside the Dolby Theatre; and Mahershala Ali winning best supporting actor for “Moonlight.”

The best-picture blunder — which happened because Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were incorrectly given the best actress award envelope — also quickly spawned internet memes featuring “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz as he held up the card to the audience showing “Moonlight” as the actual winner.

Neither Facebook nor Twitter had released data at press time of overall Oscars-related activity on Sunday, as they have in past years.