Two Academy Award winners – and Best Picture nominees – were released on disc by Lionsgate just before the Oscars and promptly vaulted to the top of the national home video sales charts the week ended Feb. 26.

“Hacksaw Ridge,” the Mel Gibson-directed biopic of a pacifist war medic that won Oscars for Best Achievement in Film Editing and Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, debuted at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and NPD’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc Sales chart.

The film earned $67 million in U.S. theaters.

“Manchester by the Sea,” the $46.9 million-grossing drama about an uncle (Casey Affleck) forced to return home to take care of his nephew after the death of his brother, debuted at No. 4 on both charts. Affleck won an Oscar for Best Actor; the film also picked up Best Original Screenplay honors for Kenneth Lonergan, who also directed.

The previous week’s top seller, the 20th Century Fox-distributed “Trolls,” slipped to No. 2 on both charts after two weeks at No. 1.

Paramount’s “Arrival,” a sci-fi actioner, slipped to No. 3, also on both charts.

Rounding out the top five, also on both charts, is another new release, albeit one that did not get an Oscar nod: the Broad Green Group’s “Bad Santa 2,” a dark comedy sequel in which Billy Bob Thornton reprises his role as a drunk and nasty St. Nick. The film grossed less than $18 million in U.S. theaters, less than one-third as much as the 2003 original earned.

NPD research shows that “Hacksaw Ridge” generated 54% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 41% for “Manchester by the Sea” and 43% for “Bad Santa 2.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Hacksaw Ridge” debuted at No. 1 and “Manchester by the Sea” bowed at No. 4.

“Arrival” slipped to No. 2, while Universal Pictures’ “The Girl on the Train” slid to No. 3 and Warner’s “The Accountant’ dropped two notches to No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/26/17:



1. Hacksaw Ridge (new)

2. Trolls

3. Arrival

4. Manchester by the Sea (new)

5. Bad Santa 2 (new)

6. Boo! A Madea Halloween

7. The Secret Life of Pets

8. Nocturnal Animals (new)

9. John Wick

10. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

11. Pinocchio: Signature Edition

12. Deepwater Horizon

13. Suicide Squad

14. Beauty and the Beast (2014 French live-action) (new)

15. Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run – The Play

16. The Accountant

17. Justice League Dark

18. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

19. Deadpool

20. The Edge of Seventeen

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 2/26/17:

1. Hacksaw Ridge (new)

2. Arrival

3. The Girl on the Train

4. Manchester by Sea (new)

5. The Accountant

6. Keeping Up the Joneses

7. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

8. Bad Santa 2 (new)

9. The Secret Life of Pets

10. Boo! A Madea Halloween

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.