Hacker Uploads Stolen ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Episodes to Piracy Networks

An anonymous hacker has carried through on a threat to release “Orange Is the New Black” season five episodes — after Netflix allegedly failed to respond to the cybercriminal’s shakedown demands.

Variety was unable to verify the authenticity of the “OITNB” episodes the hacker claimed to have shared on popular file-sharing site the Pirate Bay. The first 10 episodes of season 5 were apparently shared shortly before 6 a.m. ET, with the 10 files comprising a total of 11.46 gigabytes.

Netflix has set June 9 for the release of season five of “Orange Is the New Black.” It’s possible that the streamer will move up the “OITNB” premiere date now that the bulk of the episodes have leaked.

Reps for Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

It’s not clear what impact the theft and piracy of Netflix’s top show will have. The hacker behind the heist has claimed to have made an extortion demand to the company, asking for an unspecified sum of money. However, the motive for purloining and leaking “OITNB” could be more about bragging rights in the hacker underworld.

In a message posted early Saturday by the hacker, who uses the handle of “thedarkoverlord,” was arrogant and even scolding.

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was,” the hacker wrote. “We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves.”

The hacker concluded the missive with a threat to the other networks whose TV shows were allegedly stolen: “And to the others: there’s still time to save yourselves. Our offer(s) are still on the table — for now.”

Netflix last year renewed “OITNB” — which execs say is consistently its most-watched original series — for seasons 5, 6 and 7. Creator and showrunner Jenji Kohan is on board for the next three seasons of the show, produced by Lionsgate TV.

