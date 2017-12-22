Oprah Winfrey Warns Against Social Media Scam Using Her Name

Oprah Winfrey
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey took to Twitter on Thursday to warn her followers about an Internet scam using her name and photo.

“It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud,” the star sang in the video, which was also posted to her Instagram and Facebook accounts. The scam is asking fans for money when they sign up for an Oprah Winfrey Network account on Instagram.

“Don’t believe it, don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anyone posing as me, or anyone else for that matter,” Winfrey told her millions of followers across the three social media platforms. “And have a merry Christmas!” she added, while standing in front of a decorated tree.

OWN’s social media accounts also reported on the scammers, who have set up several accounts appearing to be affiliated with Winfrey and her network. One account, with the username own_Christmas, posted screenshots from Winfrey’s verified accounts to appear more legitimate.

“Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey’s name are false,” Winfrey’s network said in a statement posted to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. “We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.”

