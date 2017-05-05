‘Orange Is the New Black’ Hacker May Have Leaked Another Netflix Movie

The hacker or group of hackers behind last weekend’s high-profile Hollywood data breach may just have leaked another Netflix original to file sharers — only this time, the leak showed up on The Pirate Bay hours after the movie officially premiered on Netflix itself.

An account associated with TheDarkOverlord, which made headlines last week by leaking 10 episodes of the upcoming 5th season of “Orange Is the New Black,” published a torrent titled “handsome” on The Pirate Bay Friday.

“Handsome” also happens to be the title of a Netflix original comedy that is directed by and starring Jeff Garlin. The movie was part of a list of three dozen titles TheDarkOverlord claimed to have obtained from breaking into the networks of Larson Studios, an audio post-production facility that counts Netflix and a number of other studios as its clients.

The torrent published on The Pirate Bay lists a total of four video files, with titles suggesting a standard-definition version of the movie. Variety wasn’t immediately able to confirm the authenticity of these files, and TheDarkOverlord has yet to tweet about the leak. Netflix declined to comment on this new leak. Last week, the company simply said that it was “aware of the situation.”

Odd about the timing of the leak is that “Handsome” was long scheduled to be released on Netflix Friday, meaning that there will be much less interest among file sharers for the title. There also seems to be little evidence that the release will help TheDarkOverlord with its stated goal, which was to extort money from Netflix and other Hollywood studios.

However, the release could help TheDarkOverlord to stay in the headlines, which the group simply may use to pressure smaller companies it is targeting with similar extortion schemes. As part of these efforts, the group released what it claimed to be patient data from three different health care facilities earlier this week.