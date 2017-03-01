Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) subsidiary Oculus used the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco Wednesday to announce a significant price cut for its Rift VR headset. The Oculus Rift will now sell bundled with two Touch controllers for $598.

Previously, the headset itself was priced at $600, and consumers had to pay another $200 to get their hands on the Touch controllers. Consumers can also choose to buy the Rift headset on its own for $499, or add Touch controllers to their existing Rift setup for just $99.

Additional motion sensors, which improve the accuracy of the Rift’s motion tracking, retail for $59 going forward. However, the Rift headset still requires a high-end gaming PC to run, which can cost anywhere from $500 to $1500 on its own.

Oculus has yet to release any sales numbers for the Rift VR headset, but analysts put the product in third place behind HTC’s Vive and Sony’s PlayStation VR. That’s in part because Oculus struggled to meet some shipping dates, and didn’t make the Touch controller available until late last year.

However, the price could have something to do with it as well. Sony, which is selling its PlayStation VR for just $399, revealed a few days ago that it had sold more than 9150,00 headsets since the launch of the product in October.