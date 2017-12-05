Verizon’s Oath Studios Adds Trio of Execs From ABC, Weinstein Company, Yahoo (EXCLUSIVE)

Oath, the Verizon digital-media division combining AOL and Yahoo, announced three new additions to the Oath Studios creative and development team, led by former NBC News exec Alex Wallace.

The three execs who have recently joined Oath Studios are: Abra Potkin, head of talent relations and strategy; Caroline Christopher, head of development; and Victoria Parker, head of creative strategy.

Potkin is responsible for recruiting, managing and developing talent across Oath’s digital brands and properties. She was most recently head of talent and development for ABC Lincoln Square Studios, which she joined in 2011, and previously was CBS’s SVP of talent, development and programming from 2006-11 and had been with CBS since 1996 in various production roles.

Christopher will oversee the development of new digital series for Oath with a focus on vertical-orientation mobile content. Prior to Oath, she was part of Yahoo Studios’ development team and held leadership roles at Storyville Entertainment, National Geographic Studios and NBC’s Peacock Productions.

Parker previously was SVP of theatrical productions at the Weinstein Company, overseeing live productions including “Finding Neverland” on Broadway and the New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City. She will lead internal strategy for Oath’s premium mobile video content and is tasked with bringing traditional entertainment creators and producers to the company’s platforms.

“I am thrilled to have Abra Potkin, Caroline Christopher and Victoria Parker join our new team at Oath Studios, where we are hyper-focused on the future of mobile storytelling,” said Wallace, who is head of Oath Studios and Oath’s VP of OTT video.

Wallace joined Yahoo about a year ago as acting head of video. She previously spent a decade at NBC News, most recently as SVP, and was executive in charge of “Today.”

Pictured above (l. to r.): Abra Potkin, Caroline Christopher, Victoria Parker