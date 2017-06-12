Location-Based Virtual Reality Startup Nomadic Raises $6 Million

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Nomadic VR stage
Courtesy of Nomadic

Bay Area-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic has raised a $6 million round of seed funding led by Horizons Ventures, with participation from Maveron, Presence Capital, Vulcan Capital, and Verus International.

Nomadic is focused on location-based VR, and aims to launch VR centers in malls and theaters. The company is focusing on modular sets to make it easy to quickly switch out experiences — much in the same way a theater may replace movies every couple of weeks.

Related

Nomadic VR

Virtual Reality You Can Touch: Nomadic Wants to Bring VR Experiences to Malls, Movie Theaters

The company came out of stealth in March, and first demonstrated its technology at CinemaCon in Las Vegas the following month. It has seen a lot of interest from both location and content partners since, said Nomadic’s head of growth Kalon Gutierrez during a recent interview with Variety. “Now, we’re in discussions with location partners that have hundreds of locations, both domestically and globally.”

Nomadic is also in discussions with multiple studios, said CEO Doug Griffin. “We’ve heard this over and over and over from studios, that location-based is becoming part of their strategy.”

Nomadic isn’t the only company building locations for virtual reality entertainment. Imax launched a first VR center in Los Angeles earlier this year, and announced the launch of a new VR center in New York this week. And location-based VR startup The Void plans to open multiple new locations this year.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad