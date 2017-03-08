Nintendo’s new Switch game console doesn’t feature any video streaming apps at launch, but the company intends to change this. Nintendo America CEO Reggie Fils-Aime told the Washington Post Wednesday that it is already talking to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, with plans to add their and other streaming apps “over time.”

At the same time, Fils-Aime stressed that video streaming isn’t the main focus of the device. “We want you first and foremost to play games on the system and have an incredibly fun experience,” he said.

The absence of streaming apps is notable, if only for the fact that all of the Switch’s competitors offer access to a long list of streaming providers at this point.

However, a launch without streaming apps is not unprecedented for Nintendo. The company was also slow to embrace streaming for the Wii, which got access to Netflix more than a year after the service launched on Microsoft’s Xbox 360 and Sony’s PlayStation 3. That delay didn’t hurt the sales of the device, with the Wii outselling both competing game consoles.

Fils-Aime also addressed the relatively lean line-up of launch titles for the Switch in his interview with the Washington Post, pointing to the company’s own titles, including the much-hailed “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” as key momentum drivers. He added that third-party developers big and small will have compelling games in the months to come.