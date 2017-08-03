Nickelodeon Launches ‘Nella the Princess Knight’ App

Viacom’s Nickelodeon said it would launch an app for international markets using the heroine from the Nick Jr. series “Nella the Princess Knight.”

The game, “Nella the Princess Knight: Kingdom Adventures,” aims to teach empowerment, self-confidence, resilience and compassion. A previous app launched in March from the kids-media unit used the series “School of Rock” to promote concepts of gender equity using Tomika, a character from that show.

The new app was created by Nickelodeon in partnership with Colto, an educational app developer from Milan.

“We are extremely excited about bringing Nella in game format to kids all around the world to inspire important and timely concepts through play, such as compassion and inclusiveness,” said Kate Sils, vice president of multiplatform and brand engagement at Nickelodeon International, in a statement. “We put kids first in everything we do at Nickelodeon, and want our characters to serve as role models that help empower kids everywhere to remember they are important, valued and can take on anything while having fun doing so.”

The new app is is free to download on the iTunes Store and Google Play in more than 150 international markets in 12 languages: Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Swedish, British English and Brazilian Portuguese.