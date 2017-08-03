Nickelodeon Launches ‘Nella the Princess Knight’ App

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Nickelodeon Launches 'Nella the Princess Knight'
Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Viacom’s Nickelodeon said it would launch an app for international markets using the heroine from the Nick Jr. series “Nella the Princess Knight.”

The game, “Nella the Princess Knight: Kingdom Adventures,” aims to teach empowerment, self-confidence, resilience and compassion. A previous app launched in March from the kids-media unit used the series “School of Rock” to promote concepts of gender equity using Tomika, a character from that show.

The new app was created by Nickelodeon in partnership with Colto, an educational app developer from Milan.

“We are extremely excited about bringing Nella in game format to kids all around the world to inspire important and timely concepts through play, such as compassion and inclusiveness,” said Kate Sils, vice president of multiplatform and brand engagement at Nickelodeon International, in a statement. “We put kids first in everything we do at Nickelodeon, and want our characters to serve as role models that help empower kids everywhere to remember they are important, valued and can take on anything while having fun doing so.”

The new app is is free to download on the iTunes Store and Google Play in more than 150 international markets in 12 languages: Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Swedish, British English and Brazilian Portuguese. 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad