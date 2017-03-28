Nichole Bloom, whose credits include NBC’s “Superstore” and Showtime’s “Shameless,” will star in “Lazer Team 2,” the sequel to Rooster Teeth’s sci-fi comedy set to hit the YouTube Red service later this year.

Bloom will play a new lead character — a scientist named Maggie Wittington — alongside “Superstore” castmate and returning original “Lazer Team” cast member Colton Dunn, who plays Herman.

In addition, Victoria Pratt (“Heartland,” “Mutant X”) is joining the “Lazer Team 2” cast as Kilborne. Returning cast members include Rooster Teeth co-founder and chief content officer Burnie Burns as Hagan; Gavin Free (“The Slow Mo Guys”) as Woody; and Michael Jones (“RWBY”) as Zach.

In “Lazer Team 2,” after Woody (Free) goes missing while working on secret alien research, Maggie (Bloom) must recruit the former members of Lazer Team (Burns, Dunn, and Jones) to join her in rescuing their lost friend.

“Lazer Team 2” is co-directed by Daniel Fabelo and Rooster Teeth CEO Matt Hullum. The movie, from Rooster Teeth and Fullscreen Films, is slated to begin production this week in Austin, Texas. No release date has been announced for the movie. YouTube announced the pickup of “Lazer Team 2” last summer, after the crowdfunded original premiered on YouTube Red in February 2016.

“Nichole is an incredible addition to the cast of ‘Lazer Team,'” said Fabelo. “We’re excited to put her comedic prowess and talent to work in this new adventure as we send these four idiots into space.”

Rooster Teeth raised $2.4 million on crowdfunding site Indiegogo for the first movie, which grossed more than $1 million at the box office across 477 screenings in a nationwide theatrical release with Tugg. YouTube head of original programming Susanne Daniels has claimed “Lazer Team” was a hit, but YouTube hasn’t released any viewing data for the movie or its other originals.

The $10-per-month YouTube Red service provides ad-free access to YouTube videos and music, as well as exclusive access to original series and movies. The subscription service is currently available in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea; elsewhere, YouTube Red originals may be purchased via YouTube or Google Play.

Fullscreen acquired Rooster Teeth in 2014, two months after Fullscreen itself was bought by the digital-video joint venture of AT&T and Chernin Group (which is now known as Otter Media).