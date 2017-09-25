NFL Players #TakeAKnee After Trump Comments: Controversy Yields 4 Million-Plus Social-Media Posts

The controversy over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem — coming after fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump on the issue — exploded on social media over the weekend.

The subject blew up after Trump made comments at a political rally Friday saying the NFL should fire players who did not stand for the anthem, and he hasn’t eased up on his lambasting of the protests. During games Sunday, dozens of football players knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Over the weekend, there were more than 4 million social posts related to the NFL and the national anthem, including those using the hashtags #TakeAKnee or #TakeTheKnee, according to social media analytics firm Talkwalker.

On Sunday alone, According to , there were 2.5 million tweets with the hashtags #TakeAKnee or #TakeTheKnee. Volume on the social service spiked between 1-2 p.m. ET on Sunday with 240,000 tweets on the topic.

Meanwhile, also trending were social posts with the hashtags #BoycottNFL with 101,500 mentions and #MAGA with 90,900, as of Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 a.m. ET, according to Talkwalker.

According to Talkwalker, the top social post was this tweet from military widow Katie Hubbard in support of the NFL players’ right to protest. It has received more than 350,000 likes and 87,000 retweets.

My husband died for your right to #TakeAKnee. He would have supported you; I support you. Sincerely, a military widow. — Katie Hubbard (@Khubbard991) September 23, 2017

A tweet by U.S. military veteran Patrick Pringle also was highly viewed and retweeted, receiving 150,000-plus likes and more than 45,000 retweets:

I'm a vet & if you think I served so football players could take a knee during the anthem to protest injustice…you'd be right. #TakeAKnee — Patrick Pringle (@chip_pringle) September 23, 2017

The divisive issue also resulted in many NFL players seeing their highest retweets to date, according to Twitter. Those included the following athletes:

LeSean McCoy (@CutonDime25):

It's really sad man … our president is a asshole — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017

Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25):

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

Eric Ebron (@ebron85):

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex):

Bingo Was a son of a bitch. AirBud was a son of a bitch Beethoven Balto Wishbone, Scooby Doo all sons of bitches. Martellus Bennett is not. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 23, 2017

Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475):

Where was Trumps "son of a bitch" comments when the racists gathered in Charlottesville?! He spoke about them in a respectable way smh — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) September 23, 2017

Connor Barwin (@ConnorBarwin98):

Top-trending teams included the Pittsburgh Steelers, after player and former U.S. Army ranger Andrew Villanueva was the only member of the team to leave the tunnel of the locker room for the national anthem at their game with the Chicago Bears.

I respect ex-Army Ranger Steelers' Villanueva! He stood for #NationalAnthem as rest of team did not! #TakeTheKnee https://t.co/FunmL6nSEB — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) September 24, 2017

Meanwhile, 87-year-old actor Ed Asner got in on the action with a tongue-in-cheek post saying, “I am taking a knee on Sunday. I might need someone to help me up,” garnering more than 120,000 likes: