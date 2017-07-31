The New Yorker Gets Boffo Digital Bump From Anthony Scaramucci’s Profane Temper Tantrum

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Anthony Scaramucci
REX/Shutterstock

Anthony Scaramucci’s shocking interview with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza has been a profanity-wrapped gift to Condé Nast.

The story — in which the newly appointed White House communications chief savaged other top Trump officials in extremely crude terms — has been viewed by 4.4 million unique visitors since it was posted on the afternoon of July 27, Condé Nast announced Sunday. That makes it the most-read article on NewYorker.com so far in 2017.

Lizza’s piece — titled “Anthony Scaramucci Called Me to Unload About White House Leakers, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon” — also generated a record-breaking 100,000 concurrent visitors to the website within the first several hours of publication. In addition, the New Yorker saw a whopping 92% increase in subscription orders over the the daily July average from the Scaramucci piece.

Related

Anthony Scaramucci

White House’s Scaramucci Explodes in New Interview: ‘I’m Not Steve Bannon, I’m Not Trying to Suck My Own C–k’

In the NSFW interview, Scaramucci accused former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus of perpetrating press leaks and called Priebus “a f—ing paranoid schizophrenic. He also tore into Steve Bannon, charging Trump’s top strategist with seeking the media spotlight: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k,” and said he would fire the entire White House comms team if press leaks didn’t stop.

Trump fired Priebus last week following the publication of the Scaramucci interview, which Condé Nast bragged “has been the talk of Washington — and beyond.”

Scaramucci has offered no apology for the comments he made to the New Yorker. In defending her boss, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders last Thursday told Fox News, “He’s very passionate about the president and the president’s agenda, and I think he may have let that get the best of him in that conversation.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad