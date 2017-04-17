Netflix added fewer subscribers than expected for the first three months of 2017, while the No. 1 subscription-video provider said it will surpass the 100-million mark this coming weekend.

For the first quarter, Netflix added 1.42 million U.S. subs and 3.53 million overseas. Previously the company had projected net gains of 1.5 million in the U.S. and 3.7 million internationally for period.

On the subscriber-growth miss, the company’s stock fell 3% in after-hours trading, after closing up 3% for the day at $147.25 per share.

As of the end of March, Netflix had 98.75 million global members. The company said it expects to surpass the 100 million mark this coming weekend. “We remain incredibly excited about the opportunity in front of us to build a truly global and durable internet TV business,” Netflix said in its letter to shareholders.

In 2017, the company plans to spend more than $1 billion marketing its content, Netflix said in the shareholder letter.

Netflix reported revenue of $2.64 billion, in line with analyst forecasts, and earnings of 40 cents per share (versus Wall Street estimates of EPS of 38 cents).

The Q1 results come after Netflix added 7.05 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016, setting a quarterly record for net subscriber adds.

For the second quarter — historically soft for Netflix — the company projects 600,000 U.S. net adds and 2.6 million internationally.

Pictured above: Netflix original series “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” which premiered March 17.