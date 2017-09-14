Netflix Renews and Expands International Deal With Orange

Netflix has renewed its deal with France’s leading telco group Orange to be distributed on Orange TV customers in France.

Expanding on the initial deal, which was signed upon Netflix’s launch in France, the streaming service will now be made available in 29 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, where the Orange Group is present. Orange previously distributed Netflix in France and Spain.

This strategic partnership will enable Orange’s subscribers to gain access to Netflix’s licensed and original TV series, movies, stand up comedies, documentaries, and children’s programs.

“We aim to offer the best content to our customers.” notes Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO at Orange. “That is why we were the first to distribute Netflix in France, back in October 2014, and this new agreement allows us to strengthen our ambition at an international level.”

Netflix’s slate of shows include “Stranger Things,” “Orange is the New Black,” “House of Cards” The Crown,” as well as “13 Reasons Why” and “Narcos.”

Netflix will be offered to Orange Poland customers in the coming months as part of its TV offers. Other launches will follow in 2018.

Netflix is distributed by all the other major telco companies in France, including SFR, Free, and Bouygues.