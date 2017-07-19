Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Fueled by Mobile Sign-Ups

Netflix’s continued subscriber growth is at least partially fueled by mobile sign-ups, according to new data from mobile app analytics specialist App Annie. The company told Variety Wednesday that the average number of Netflix’s global monthly active users on mobile devices grew 60% year-over-year in Q2.

Netflix added some 5.2 million new subscribers worldwide in Q2 of 2017, according to its most recent earnings report. The company now has over 100 million streaming subscribers, and international subscribers for the first time surpassed domestic subscribers.

Many of those users access the service on their smart phones and tablets, according to App Annie. In the U.S. alone, the number of average monthly active mobile users closed in on 70 million in Q2, which represents a 20% year-over-year growth.

But Netflix users aren’t just streaming on mobile, they’re also increasingly using their phones and tablets to sign up for the service. Netflix became once again the #1 app ranked by combined U.S. revenue across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in Q2, according to App Annie.

Netflix didn’t always allow users to sign up via its iOS app. Instead, it redirected users to its website in order to avoid sharing any of its in-app revenue with Apple. The company only added in-app sign-ups for Apple users in late 2015.