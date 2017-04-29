Netflix Hacker Also Claims Theft From ABC, Fox, IFC, National Geographic

The hacking group that goes by the name The Dark Overlord doubled down on its piracy of the new season of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” by claiming to have absconded with content from four other networks as well.

ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC were specifically cited in a tweet issued late Friday from the Twitter account of the hacker, with a chilling warning: “Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we’re all going to have. We’re not playing any games anymore.”

Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we're all going to have. We're not playing any games anymore. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 29, 2017

The Dark Overlord, also self-described as TDO on a long screed the group posted online, according to piracy blog Torrentfreak, which broke the story. The Twitter account where the four networks were divulged, @tdohackr, is identified as the account affiliated with the hacking group in that message.

While that message doesn’t cite the four network, it does make clear that Netflix was not the only target of the hack. “We also helped ourselves to copies of titles from other companies,” TDO writes.

Reps for ABC, Fox, IFC and National Geographic have not yet responded to a request for comment regarding the matter. It’s unknown which specific programs TDO might have gotten a hold of from those networks or whether there is programming from other networks that were obtained from the hack.

The hack that may have brought all of the purloined content in question occurred last year at a Hollywood-based ADR studio Larson Studios, according to Torrentfreak. TDO attempted to get money in exchange for return of “Orange is the New Black” episodes; when the hacker failed to get the desired funds, pirates were suddenly able to feast Friday on the season premiere, which Netflix scheduled for release in June.

What initially seemed like a Netflix-targeted attack may be quickly broadening to a longer list of victims. In another part of the message, TDO warns, “Other companies in the American entertainment industry shouldn’t be surprised if they were too (sic) wake up to a verbose, condescending, and abusive letter in their inbox extending a hand of friendship and (most likely) demanding a modest sum of internet money.”

But a source said an upcoming second season of a Nat Geo series produced by Ron Howard called “Breakthrough” may be one of the programs in TDO’s possession. Nat Geo and Fox are networks owned by 21st Century Fox, while ABC is a Disney-owned property. IFC is owned by AMC Networks.