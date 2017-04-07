Netflix said international exec Greg Peters will become chief product officer in July, taking over for Neil Hunt, who is leaving the company after 18 years.

In addition, Netflix announced that chief talent officer Tawni Cranz, who joined the company in 2007, will depart to pursue other interests.

Peters has led development efforts from Netflix’s office in Tokyo since 2015. In his nine years at the company, Peters has held positions overseeing product engineering and business development. In his role leading Netflix Japan, he also oversaw content licensing and creation as well as marketing.

“Greg and Neil have collaborated through the years to make the Netflix experience all over the world absolutely incredible,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in announcing the changes. “I look forward to having Greg take on this role and to celebrate with Neil our 100 millionth member.”

Hunt added in a statement, “I’m delighted to be leaving the Netflix product organization in such great shape and in such good hands,” Hunt said in a statement.

Prior to joining Netflix, Peters was senior vice president of consumer electronics products at Macrovision Solutions and previously held positions at Mediabolic, Red Hat Network and Wine.com. He holds a degree in physics and astronomy from Yale University.

Regarding Cranz, Hastings said, “Over the last decade, Tawni has played a formative role in developing our business culture as well as developing an amazing talent team. We deeply appreciate her contributions.”