Netflix Leases Even More Space at Hollywood’s Sunset Bronson Studios

Netflix is taking over even more sound-stage and office space at the historic Sunset Bronson Studios site in Hollywood, where its L.A. base of operations is now located.

The company has signed a new agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties, the property’s owner, for another 43,000 square feet at Sunset Bronson sound stages, office and support space. Under the latest deal, Netflix will occupy the Sunset Boulevard mansion where the Warner brothers originally based their offices; Sunset Bronson is the site of the original location of Warner Bros. Studios where “The Jazz Singer” — the world’s first “talkie” — was filmed in the 1920s.

Netflix in 2015 first signed a deal for space at Icon, the 14-story, 326,000-square-foot creative office building developed by Hudson Pacific, in 2015, before it leased the entire tower. Earlier this year, Netflix moved into the building.

This January, Netflix also signed a lease for CUE, Hudson Pacific’s five-story, 92,000-square-foot office building also on the Sunset Bronson lot. In addition, the company leased 99,000 square feet of sound stages and other space at Sunset Bronson last September.

All told, Netflix now has long-term lease agreements with Hudson Pacific for 560,000 square feet of office space, sound stages, production offices and support space at Sunset Bronson.

Sunset Bronson Studios is an 11-acre campus located one block west of the 101 Freeway. It takes up an entire city block, bordered by Sunset Boulevard to the north, Bronson Avenue to the west, Van Ness Avenue to the east and Fernwood Avenue to the south. Other tenants include Tribune Broadcasting’s KTLA, an affiliate of CW, which has been housed at Sunset Bronson for more than 50 years.

Hudson Pacific Properties claims to be the largest independent owner and operator of sound stages in Hollywood — and the U.S. — with studio holdings comprising 1.2 million square feet on 40 acres over 35 stages. In Hollywood, the company owns more than 3 million square feet across eight properties, including studios and land for development.