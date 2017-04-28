Netflix Targets Emmy Voters With 24,000-Square-Foot ‘Experiential’ Space in L.A.

Netflix is trying to boost its chances of racking up Emmy Awards this year by inviting voters to a special, month-long immersive exhibition space in Beverly Hills.

The streamer’s “FYSee” — in a new kind of for-your-consideration stunt — will be a multilevel, 24,000-square-foot space. It will launch Sunday, May 7, with a private kick-off party. On Monday, May 8, Netflix will host a conversation with Kevin Spacey about the company’s first big original series, “House of Cards.” Season 5 of “HOC” is set to debut May 30 on the service.

FYSee will be located somewhere in Beverly Hills; Netflix isn’t publicly disclosing the exact whereabouts. The space will be open by invitation only for industry professionals.

The company will keep FYSee for a full month. Netflix says it’s anchored by programming and storytelling installations for contenders such as “The Crown” (which won two Golden Globes) and “Stranger Things” (which won the SAG ensemble prize for drama series, among other awards).

Program at FYSee also will feature panels and/or exhibitions from returning Emmy nominees and winners including: “House of Cards,” “Master of None,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Bloodline” and “Narcos.”

New series it’s pitching to the Emmy crowd include “13 Reasons Why,” “Black Mirror,” Norman Lear’s reboot of “One Day at a Time,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Dear White People,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “The OA,” and “The Get Down.”

Netflix also will be showing off documentary programming including “Five Came Back,” Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated “13th,” “Amanda Knox,” “Chef’s Table,” “Last Chance U” and “The Keepers”; adult animated seris “BoJack Horseman”; and comedy specials including Sarah Silverman’s upcoming “Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust.”

In addition, FYSee will feature panel discussions, additional events and special performances to be announced.