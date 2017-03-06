Netflix has hit a new milestone: More U.S. television households now have the streaming service than a digital video recorder, according to a recent study.

About 54% of U.S. adults said they have Netflix in their household — while 53% have a DVR, according to Research Group’s annual on-demand study. It’s the first time that households with Netflix have surpassed the level of those with a DVR in the history of LRG’s studies. In 2011, according to the research firm, 44% of TV households had a DVR and 28% had Netflix.

Netflix has now eclipsed DVR usage despite the latter having a years-long head start. TiVo’s first digital video recorder shipped in 1999, while Netflix debuted its video-streaming service in 2007 and started the shift away from its DVD-by-mail business. As of the end of 2016, Netflix had 49.4 million streaming subscribers in the U.S., up 10.5% year over year.

About 23% of all adults in TV homes stream Netflix daily, according to LRG’s recent survey of 1,211 households, compared with 6% who did in 2011. Overall, 64% of respondents said they get a subscription video-on-demand service from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and/or Hulu.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s stock was upgraded Monday by UBS analyst Doug Mitchelson, from “neutral” to “buy,” citing subscriber momentum in Europe and Latin America as well as remarks by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts who said last week at an investor conference that in a little more than 90 days since integrating Netflix into its X1 platform, more than 30% of X1 customers are using Netflix.

Comcast’s early results with Netflix on X1 are “encouraging,” Mitchelson wrote. “We expect ongoing churn reductions as Netflix adds more U.S. pay TV integration deals and as X1 penetrations rise.” Comcast says about half its 22.5 million video subs have X1.