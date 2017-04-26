Netflix Ups Size of Latest Debt Offering to $1.4 Billion to Fund Content Deals

Netflix, hungry to pump more original programming to its 100 million subscribers worldwide, has increased the size of its latest debt offering to 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

That’s up from its plan to issue 1 billion euros in debt from non-U.S. lenders, announced Monday. A company rep said it’s targeting international lenders because current European interest rates are attractive and also because “Netflix is a global company and we want to have access to global capital markets.”

The new debt offering, with a term through 2027, will be on top of Netflix’s existing long-term debt, which was $3.37 billion as of the end of March. Netflix most recently issued $1 billion in new debt last fall, as its cash flow isn’t enough to sustain its expected content expenditures over the next few years.

Netflix is issuing the 1.3 billion euro debt as 3.625% senior notes that will mature on May 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed. The company expects to close the sale of the notes on May 2, 2017, subject to usual closing conditions. Netflix will pay interest in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on Nov. 15, 2017.