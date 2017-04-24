Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings saw his total compensation rise 39% last year, to $23.2 million, after an increase in stock option awards, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday.

Hastings, 56, earned a baseline salary of $900,000 plus option awards totaling $22.3 million in 2016, according to the filing. In 2015, the Netflix boss streamed in a compensation package worth $16.63 million, including $15.5 million in options.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, received $18.9 million in total compensation last year, up 35% from 2015. Sarandos’ package includes a salary of $1 million, a $4 million cash bonus, and $13.9 million in stock awards.