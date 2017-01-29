Donald Trump’s unilateral move to restrict travel and immigration from several predominantly Muslim countries drew sharp rebukes from leaders of large Silicon Valley companies, who said it was harmful to America’s security and their businesses.

The responses to President Trump’s executive order Friday instituting the anti-Muslim policy — partially blocked by a federal judge late Saturday — came from execs including Netflix’s Reed Hastings and ’s Jack Dorsey. Showbiz figures also expressed anger and disgust about Trump’s action, which had been a key issue in his campaign.

In a public post Saturday, Netflix CEO Hastings wrote: “Trump’s actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all.”

Hastings continued, “Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe… It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity.”

Dorsey called Trump’s executive order “wrong” and said its “humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S.”

Twitter also posted on its official account, “Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always.”

Google responded to the Trump immigration ban by urging U.S. employees traveling abroad to immediately return to the country. “It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to staff, according to Bloomberg News. “We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.”

Apple chief Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees that the company does not support Trump’s immigration ban.

“I’ve heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries,” Cook wrote in the email, first published by BuzzFeed. “I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support.”

Cook said that he communicated the company’s position to U.S. officials this week “that Apple believes deeply in the importance of immigration — both to our company and to our nation’s future. Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg came out against the Trump ban in a post Friday on the social service.

“Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” he wrote. “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”