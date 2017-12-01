You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Picks Up New Animated Series ‘Twelve Forever’ for 2019

Twelve Forever, new animated series for Netflix from creator Julie Vickerman, the Cartel and Puny Entertainment
CREDIT: Netflix

Twelve Forever,” a new animated comedy series by writer-producer Julia Vickerman, is coming to Netflix in 2019.

The series centers on 12-year-old Reggie, whose desire to remain a child is so powerful it creates a fantasy world in which she never has to grow up. She’s joined by her friends Todd and Esther, who visit this amazing world to live out their superhero fantasies and escape the responsibilities of impending adulthood.

Production companies behind the series are the Cartel and Puny Entertainment. In addition to Vickerman, executive producers include the Cartel’s Stan Spry and Bradford Bricken, and Puny’s Chris Hardwick and Shadi Petosky.

“I am beyond excited that ‘Twelve Forever’ has found a home on Netflix,” said Vickerman, best known for her work on “The Powerpuff Girls,” “Clarence” and “Yo Gabba Gabba.” “This is a project that is very close to my heart and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to share Reggie’s world with everyone. Puny and the Cartel have assembled an incredible team of writers and artists and we can’t wait to bring this series to life.”

Supervising producer is Rhonda Cox (“Beavis and Butt-head,” “Danger & Eggs”) with production management by “Daria” co-creator Susie Lewis.

